Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Insperity posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. 206,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,540. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

