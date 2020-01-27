Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Target Price at $66.88

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 295,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $2,287,695.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,108,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,573,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $10,007,534. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,878,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

