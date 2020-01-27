Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) PT at $57.50

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMRC. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.92. 25,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,297. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digimarc by 780.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

