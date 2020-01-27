Brokerages Set EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) PT at GBX 235

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235 ($3.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

EIG stock remained flat at $GBX 284.20 ($3.74) during trading on Friday. 489,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. EI Group has a 52 week low of GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

