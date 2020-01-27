Brokerages Set USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Target Price at $67.50

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

USNA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,371. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

