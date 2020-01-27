BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Cap of $348,478.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $348,478.00 and $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

