Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $56.39 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, OKEx and Crex24. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $56.39 million and $3,656.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00741123 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003992 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001799 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Poloniex, Coindeal, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

