CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE CAE traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.34. 269,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,518. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.5583901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.