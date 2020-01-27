Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Holdings Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Caesarstone accounts for approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Caesarstone worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caesarstone by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caesarstone by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSTE opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.42. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

