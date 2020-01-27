Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 526,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $371.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,598,977 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 191,954 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 175,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 515,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 53.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.