Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.15

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.15 and last traded at C$42.65, with a volume of 228926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Cfra cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

