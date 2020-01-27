Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 18,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.