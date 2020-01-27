Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CGIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

