Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Canterbury Park stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 2,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.58. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

