Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,854 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

