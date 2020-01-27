Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 282,484 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 388,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,344. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

