Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,733,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $42,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $286.50 and a 12 month high of $485.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.