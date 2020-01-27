Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.90. 304,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

