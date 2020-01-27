Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $104.30 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 764,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,695,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

