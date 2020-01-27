Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. Analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

