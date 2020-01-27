Cashaa Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $1,835.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

