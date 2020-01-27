CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CBMB opened at $14.18 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

