Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:CDR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.69. 583,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 534,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.