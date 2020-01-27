Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “
NYSE:CDR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.69. 583,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
