Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Celestica worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Celestica by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

CLS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

