Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

