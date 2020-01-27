Charles E. Sieving Sells 35,535 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.71. 1,629,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $264.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

