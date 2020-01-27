Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 41,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.