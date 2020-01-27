China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of China Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,093. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.