China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 232.5% in January

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 5,474,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.