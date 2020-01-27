Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.