Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.62. 9,465,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.