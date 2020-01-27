Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

