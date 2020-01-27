Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

