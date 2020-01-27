Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 303.5% from the December 31st total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

