Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,372,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.