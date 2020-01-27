Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $128.26 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.