Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 43.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLNE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.36. 14,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

