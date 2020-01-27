CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,582.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 1,013,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

