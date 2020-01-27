CNB Bank Acquires 2,781 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $58,188,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $26,273,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $19,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 317,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 429,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.