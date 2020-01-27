CNB Bank Acquires 976 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. 2,444,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.