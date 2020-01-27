CNB Bank Has $840,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,831. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.