CNB Bank Has $884,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

