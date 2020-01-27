CNB Bank Purchases 1,033 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.08. 4,170,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

