CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CNB Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

