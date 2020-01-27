CNB Bank Sells 446 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,486. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -302.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

