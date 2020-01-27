CNB Bank Sells 619 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 222,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

