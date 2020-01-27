CNB Bank Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

