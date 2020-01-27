Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 457 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,015 shares of company stock worth $70,222,405. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

