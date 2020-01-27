Cohen Lawrence B Grows Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.47. 78,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

