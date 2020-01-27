Cohen Lawrence B Has $605,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $264.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.